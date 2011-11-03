CANNES, France Nov 3 Japan is prepared to support the euro zone in tackling its debt crisis provided the bloc's leaders show unity in implementing the plan they made at a summit last week, a Japanese official quoted Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as saying on Thursday.

"The agreement at the European summit meeting last month was an important step, but it is no longer just a matter of economic and financial problems but also a political issue," Noda was quoted as telling other leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, meeting in the French resort town of Cannes.

"We think it is important for European leaders to demonstrate political leadership and carry out the agreement. If they show a strong unity we will consider providing cooperation," Noda said

He was also quoted as telling G20 partners: "We should strengthen cooperation in stabilising currencies."

Japan has been intervening on the foreign exchange markets to weaken the yen, whose value has been rising partly because of worries about the euro crisis. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)