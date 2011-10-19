PARIS Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy told legislators from his centre-right coalition that talks over a package to stem the euro zone debt crisis were stalled over the issue of relations between the EFSF rescue fund and the European Central Bank, parliamentarians told Reuters.

Sarkozy said he was ready to travel to Berlin this afternoon to seek a breakthrough in the talks ahead of an EU leaders summit this Sunday, they said.

"In Germany, the coalition is divided on this issue. It is not just (Chancellor) Angela Merkel who we need to convince," Sarkozy told the lunch meeting, according to legislator Charles de Courson.

Sarkozy started the meeting by saying they would have to be punctual because he might have to leave for Berlin this afternoon.

While France has argued the most effective way of leveraging the firepower of the EFSF is to turn it into a bank which could then access funding from the ECB, both the central bank and the German government have opposed this.

A European source in Bruxelles also said that the proposal to convert the EFSF into a bank had not been abandoned despite German resistance. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Anna Willard)