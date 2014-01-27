PARIS Jan 27 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux said that fourth-quarter revenue rose 4.6
percent and its European operations had shown "positive" signs
in the second half of 2013.
"In a market that is still volatile and where visibility is
weak, we have seen positive signs across our European
operations," Co-Chief Executive Jean-Francois Decaux said in a
statement, adding that there had also been improvement in China.
JCDecaux said quarterly sales rose to 781.1 million euros
($1.07 billion) from 746.6 million euros. On an annual basis,
revenue rose 2 percent to 2.68 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
David Goodman)