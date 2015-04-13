PARIS, April 13 Plastic Omnium, a French plastics firm that makes car parts such as fenders, said on Monday it still expects sales of 7 billion euros ($7.37 billion) in 2018 and aims to double sales in China to 1 billion euros by the same date.

The latest update on targets, one week ahead of the Shanghai car show, were contained in documents shown to reporters at a media lunch.

($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)