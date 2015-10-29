PARIS Oct 29 Renault's third-quarter revenue rose 9.4 percent, the French carmaker said on Thursday, lifted by a European market recovery and demand for new models such as the Captur and Espace crossovers.

Revenue rose to 9.34 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, Renault said in a statement, with registrations up 1.2 percent globally and 6.5 percent in Europe.

The company, based in the western Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, also confirmed its 2015 earnings guidance as it raised its full-year European market forecasts.

European demand will expand 8 percent, Renault said, with its home market growing 5 percent - both at the upper end of previously forecast ranges.

