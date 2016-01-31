Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Vallourec says announcing major strategic initiatives accelerate transformation and reinforce its balance sheet

* Vallourec says strengthening balance sheet through 1.0 bln euros of new equity, supported by BPI France and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

* Vallourec says issuance to be through a mix of reserved equity instrument and rights issue

* Vallourec says industrial project to involve downsizing European capacity by 50 pct, creation of production hubs in Brazil and China

* Vallourec says production hubs in Brazil, China to come from merger of Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil and Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, and the acquisition of Tianda Oil Pipe

* Vallourec says main tranche of the reserved equity instrument priced at 11 euros per share, with BPI France and NSSMC to increase their capital stakes to 15 percent each

* Vallourec says targeting around 750 million euros additional EBITDA contribution by 2020 through industrial plan which to be implemented by end 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Gus Trompiz)