Feb 1 (Reuters) -
* Vallourec says announcing major strategic initiatives
accelerate transformation and reinforce its balance sheet
* Vallourec says strengthening balance sheet through 1.0
bln euros of new equity, supported by BPI France and Nippon
Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
* Vallourec says issuance to be through a mix of reserved
equity instrument and rights issue
* Vallourec says industrial project to involve downsizing
European capacity by 50 pct, creation of production hubs in
Brazil and China
* Vallourec says production hubs in Brazil, China to come
from merger of Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil and
Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, and the acquisition of Tianda Oil
Pipe
* Vallourec says main tranche of the reserved equity
instrument priced at 11 euros per share, with BPI France and
NSSMC to increase their capital stakes to 15 percent each
* Vallourec says targeting around 750 million euros
additional EBITDA contribution by 2020 through industrial plan
which to be implemented by end 2017
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting By Gus Trompiz)