June 29 (Reuters) -

* BUT says its shareholders have granted exclusivity to a consortium made of investment fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and of WM Holding, an investment company associated with Austrian group XXL Lutz group, to buy 100 percent of the French furniture group.

* Financial terms were not disclosed.

* The project is subject to the information and consultation process with the competent workers' council.

* The deal is also subject to the prior approval of competent antitrust authorities.

* BUT says it will provide more information in due course.

* BUT is one of the leading home equipment retailers in France, operating through a network of 303 company and franchisee-owned stores.

* In 2015, BUT generated net revenue of 1.3 billion euros.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)