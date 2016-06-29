June 29 (Reuters) -
* BUT says its shareholders have granted exclusivity to a
consortium made of investment fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
(CD&R) and of WM Holding, an investment company associated with
Austrian group XXL Lutz group, to buy 100 percent of the French
furniture group.
* Financial terms were not disclosed.
* The project is subject to the information and consultation
process with the competent workers' council.
* The deal is also subject to the prior approval of
competent antitrust authorities.
* BUT says it will provide more information in due course.
* BUT is one of the leading home equipment retailers in
France, operating through a network of 303 company and
franchisee-owned stores.
* In 2015, BUT generated net revenue of 1.3 billion
euros.Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)