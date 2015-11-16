PARIS Nov 16 France's Engie, Portugal's EDP Renewables and other companies have formed a consortium to build a 25 megawatt (MW) offshore floating wind farm in Portugal, Engie said in a statement on Monday.

The project, which will use Principle Power's WindFloat Technology, will comprise of three or four wind turbines and will be the second floating offshore wind farm pilot in Europe.

Norway's Statoil said this month that it would invest about $236 million in a 30 MW, five-turbine floating wind farm off Scotland, the first of its kind.

