Oct 22 Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier briefing French aerospace journalists:

* Wrote to Canada PM-elect Trudeau to congratulate and offering Rafale if F-35 no longer considered

* Waiting for new Silvercrest enngine schedule from Safran before first flight of Falcon 5X, originally scheduled for summer 2015 then Sept/Oct

* Thales returning gradually to good margins, Dassault is shareholder for long term

* US businesss jet market recovering, China market flat

* Hopes to sign India Rafale deaal by end-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)