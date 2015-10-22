BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp posts Q4 funds from operations $0.18/shr
* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and operations update
Oct 22 Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier briefing French aerospace journalists:
* Wrote to Canada PM-elect Trudeau to congratulate and offering Rafale if F-35 no longer considered
* Waiting for new Silvercrest enngine schedule from Safran before first flight of Falcon 5X, originally scheduled for summer 2015 then Sept/Oct
* Thales returning gradually to good margins, Dassault is shareholder for long term
* US businesss jet market recovering, China market flat
* Hopes to sign India Rafale deaal by end-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
LA PAZ, March 22 Dozens of German companies including Siemens attended meetings in Bolivia this week to discuss building a coast-to-coast railway through Brazil, Bolivia and Peru that could speed up the export of corn and soybeans to Asia, German and Bolivian officials said on Wednesday.