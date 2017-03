Oct 30 Airbus Group CFO in video on company website:

* Says commercial market remains very healthy and robust

* Says level of cancellations other than A320neo conversions is very low

* Says level of overbooking supports new A320 production level of 60/month

* Says helicopter market is difficult

* Says to deliver around 15 A350 in 2015