Nov 7 Boeing Sales Chief John Wojick to reperters ahead of Dubai Airshow:

* Boeing sales chief says 787 dispatch reliability around 99 percent, some airlines reaching 99.7 percent

* Sees continued demand for fuel-saving jets, doubts oil prices stay low indefinitely

* Soubts would make 2-perrcent leap in 737 production in one go

* Commercial sales chief says expects to reach book-to-bill ratio around 1 in 2015

* Sees more demand for second-hand smaller single-aisle aircraft like 737-700 or A319 due low oil prices

* Boeing sales chief says will only raise 737 output based on solid demand from creditworthy customers

* Sees few more 777 orders this year, sees no reason to cut output at current level of demand

* Boeing sales chief sees demand for easily 2000 jets in 'middle of market', no hurry to decide whether to build new jet

* Has had no significant talks with Bombardier on partnering with them (Reporting By Tim Hepher)