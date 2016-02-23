Feb 23 Thales CEO Patrice Caine at annual results news conference:

* Says not interested in Safran's Morpho Detection unit

* Says United Technologies, Honeywell merger would have posed major anti-trust problems

* Says has no intention of revisiting Safran merger scenario

* Says 'Brexit' would be neutral for Thales UK defence business, but Europe would suffer