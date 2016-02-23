BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
Feb 23 Thales CEO Patrice Caine at annual results news conference:
* Says not interested in Safran's Morpho Detection unit
* Says United Technologies, Honeywell merger would have posed major anti-trust problems
* Says has no intention of revisiting Safran merger scenario
* Says 'Brexit' would be neutral for Thales UK defence business, but Europe would suffer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.