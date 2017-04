Feb 24 Airbus Group :

* CEO SAYS WORKING HARD TO REDUCE COSTS TO CONTINUE TO BREAK EVEN ON A380 AT LOWER NUMBER OF ANNUAL DELIVERIES

* CEO SAYS HAS CAPACITY TO INCREASE A330 OUTPUT FURTHER AS REVAMPED A330NEO VERSION COMES ONLINE

* CEO SAYS TAKING ACTIVE INTEREST IN CONSOLIDATION AMONG SUPPLIERS

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT PRATT & WHITNEY 'FOCUSING ON THE IMPROVEMENTS (A320NEO) ENGINE NEEDS TO HAVE GOING FORWARD'

* CEO SAYS DECISION TO INCREASE A330 PRODUCTION DOES NOT INCLUDE PLANNED IRANIAN ORDER FOR 45 AIRCRAFT

* STRATEGY CHIEF SAYS INTERESTED IN RAISING STAKE IN MBDA IF PARTNERS READY TO REDUCE STAKES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)