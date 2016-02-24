Feb 24 Airbus Group annual results news conference"

* CFO says not using euro-dollar movements as a competitive pricing tool versus Boeing

* CEO says does not expect recent wide gap in order intake versus Boeing to be sustained

* CEO says confident can cope with temporary delay in delivery of Pratt & Whitney engines

* CFO confirms target to break even on A350 programme towards end-decade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)