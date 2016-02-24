BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
Feb 24 Airbus Group investor forum:
* CEO says Airbus is predisposed to broaden its international presence
* CEO says if opportunity arises, could expand portfolio in missiles
* Cancellations below historical levels - CFO presentation
* CEO says even if aircraft market becomes more difficult, company's order book is resilient
* CEO says European defence budgets no longer in freefall, some starting to rise
* CEO says Airbus Group would like to own MBDA missiles venture entirely, if partners opted to sell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.