BRIEF-NFP acquires the Thomas Insurance Agency of Benton
* NFP acquires the Thomas Insurance Agency of Benton, Inc.
March 14 Safran
* CFO says research and development spending peaked in 2014, capex to peak in 2016
* CFO says confirms dividend policy of 40 percent payout ratio in future
* CFO says targets 40 percent drop in production costs on LEAP engine between 2016 and 2020
* Services head says CFM aftermarket on higher trend than predicted in 2013
* CFO says capex will be strong in 2017, to gradually decrease by end of decade
* CFO says LEAP engine to break even by end of decade
* CEO says Safran would not object to buying company with lower margins if it has a plan to improve them
* CEO says prediction of 40 percent cut in LEAP engine unit costs by 2020 driven by labour and materials
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects