Jan 12 Airbus plane unit CEO Fabrice Bregier:

* says achieved breakeven on a380 last year

* reiterates targets 10 a350 deliveries a month by end-2018

* 1000 flight in q4, first delivery mid-2017

* targets book-To-Bill ratio of at least 1 in 2016

* says a330neo on track

* says targets first a320neo delivery in coming two weeks

* says suffered a lot with zodiac aerospace last year, hope to do much better this year

* says expect to deliver more than 650 aircraft in 2016

* says still targets a330 production of 6/month Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)