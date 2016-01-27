Jan 27 (Reuters) -
* Areva says completion of the transaction with edf
scheduled for 2017
* Areva says its board of directors has given a mandate to
the ceo to finalize negotiations with edf for the sale of a
majority interest in areva np
* Areva says its board also approved the principle of a 5bn
capital increase to restore the group's financial situation
* Areva says the french state, as the leading shareholder,
will take part in capital increase
* Areva also notes that it will once again have a net loss
in fiscal year 2015
* Areva Says These Efforts Made It Possible To Postpone
Until January 4 And 5, 2016 The Drawdown Of Back Up lines of
credit of 2 billion euros, initially planned for the third
quarter of 2015
