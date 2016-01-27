Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Areva says completion of the transaction with edf scheduled for 2017

* Areva says its board of directors has given a mandate to the ceo to finalize negotiations with edf for the sale of a majority interest in areva np

* Areva says its board also approved the principle of a 5bn capital increase to restore the group's financial situation

* Areva says the french state, as the leading shareholder, will take part in capital increase

* Areva also notes that it will once again have a net loss in fiscal year 2015

* Areva Says These Efforts Made It Possible To Postpone Until January 4 And 5, 2016 The Drawdown Of Back Up lines of credit of 2 billion euros, initially planned for the third quarter of 2015 (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)