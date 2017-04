Feb 16 Edf

* CFO Piquemal: No process is going on re RTE sale, no decision is made

* CEO Levy: we have not yet fully finalised discussion with chinese partners re hinkley point;

* Levy: We will implement the hinkley point decision when all aspects are fully organised, the final investment decision is "just ahead of us" (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)