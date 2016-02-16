Feb 16 - Edf Ceo Levy: There Is An Urgent
Need For Europe To Look Again At The Way That Deregulation Has
Been Implemented And What It Has Led To, A Situation Of Very Low
Prices And No More Market
* Edf levy: our 2018 forecast for being cash flow positive
after dividend by 2018 is based on assumption of a 2018 cash
dividend
* We do not expect to have new tariff deficit due to
renewables taxes
* Edf levy: new cap for grand carenage spending will be more
in the range of 50 billion euros instead of 55 billion euros
* Edf cfo: cooperation with amundi fund will provide
significant capital to deploy renewables investment
* Edf ceo levy: says extension of french nuclear plant
depreciation periods will depend on government multiannual ppe
energy plan
* Edf cfo: having the best possible credit rating is key at
the time of having to finance a significant capex programme,
this is important for the hinkley point decision
