Feb 16 - Edf Ceo Levy: There Is An Urgent Need For Europe To Look Again At The Way That Deregulation Has Been Implemented And What It Has Led To, A Situation Of Very Low Prices And No More Market

* Edf levy: our 2018 forecast for being cash flow positive after dividend by 2018 is based on assumption of a 2018 cash dividend

* We do not expect to have new tariff deficit due to renewables taxes

* Edf levy: new cap for grand carenage spending will be more in the range of 50 billion euros instead of 55 billion euros

* Edf cfo: cooperation with amundi fund will provide significant capital to deploy renewables investment

* Edf ceo levy: says extension of french nuclear plant depreciation periods will depend on government multiannual ppe energy plan

* Edf cfo: having the best possible credit rating is key at the time of having to finance a significant capex programme, this is important for the hinkley point decision