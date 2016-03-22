March 22 (Reuters) -

* French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron to French parliament: the idea that renewables could replace nuclear is not a robust idea

* macron: new chinese and russian nuclear champions do not have same safety level as french players

* Franco-Japanese atmea nuclear reactor remains important offer in french nuclear product range, the only in 1000 mw range

* macron: edf will be covered in case british government would come back on hinkley point price guarantees

* macron: french law does not prevent CDC and private partners from entering capital of RTE

* macron: we have not decided today to open RTE capital to private sector partners

* macron: does not see price support mechanisms for existing french nuclear fleet but could see it for newbuild

* macron: we renounced edf dividend on 2015 we do not exclude to repeat this

* macron: that does not mean we can commit now to skipping dividend several years in a row

* macron: delaying hinkley point would risk edf losing the contract

* Macron on edf: says exit from cac40 is not irreversible

* Macron says france in talks with eu commission to withdraw procedure on french hydro

* macron: main challenge for edf is market prices, not hinkley point

* macron: cspe energy tax now at 4 billion euros and could reach 6 a 7 billion euros by 2025

* macron: several edf unions are no longer totally negative about hinkley point

* macron: france has lost foreign nuclear export markets in the past because of edf's aversion to areva's epr reactor

* macron: delisting edf would cost a lot and would make no sense

* Repeat macron: re olkiluoto - hopes to finalise by early april (not end april) agreement with finland to settle all past conflicts