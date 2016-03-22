March 22 (Reuters) -
* French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron to French
parliament: the idea that renewables could replace nuclear is
not a robust idea
* macron: new chinese and russian nuclear champions do not
have same safety level as french players
* Franco-Japanese atmea nuclear reactor remains important
offer in french nuclear product range, the only in 1000 mw range
* macron: edf will be covered in case british government
would come back on hinkley point price guarantees
* macron: french law does not prevent CDC and private
partners from entering capital of RTE
* macron: we have not decided today to open RTE capital to
private sector partners
* macron: does not see price support mechanisms for
existing french nuclear fleet but could see it for newbuild
* macron: we renounced edf dividend on 2015 we do not
exclude to repeat this
* macron: that does not mean we can commit now to skipping
dividend several years in a row
* macron: delaying hinkley point would risk edf losing the
contract
* Macron on edf: says exit from cac40 is not irreversible
* Macron says france in talks with eu commission to withdraw
procedure on french hydro
* macron: main challenge for edf is market prices, not
hinkley point
* macron: cspe energy tax now at 4 billion euros and could
reach 6 a 7 billion euros by 2025
* macron: several edf unions are no longer totally negative
about hinkley point
* macron: france has lost foreign nuclear export markets in
the past because of edf's aversion to areva's epr reactor
* macron: delisting edf would cost a lot and would make no
sense
* Repeat macron: re olkiluoto - hopes to finalise by early
april (not end april) agreement with finland to settle all past
conflicts
