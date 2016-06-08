June 8 (Reuters) -
* Sanofi says filed investor presentation on
proposed acquisition of Medivation with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission
* Sanofi says its proposal is not subject to any financing
condition,
* Sanofi says it is confident in its ability to receive all
regulatory approvals
* Sanofi says its is willing to enter into customary
confidentiality agreement which would include a standstill
clause to give time for Medivation to conduct a sale process
* Sanofi says the record date to determine Medivation
shareholders entitled to give their written consent has been
established as June 1 and expects the initial Hart-Scott-Rodino
(HSR) waiting period to expire on June 13.
* Sanofi says it anticipates filing definitive consent
solicitation materials in mid-June
* Sanofi says it has signed a consent on June 3 for the
shares it owns in Medivation and therefore expects that the
60-day consent solicitation period will conclude no later than
August 1
