July 29 Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt tells journalists during a conference call:

* Any Brexit settlement must not impede new drug regulation, approval process

* "For the sake of patients and innovation, we need to ensure that Brexit does not negatively impact the regulatory capacity, the regulatory processes and the time frame for the introduction of new medicine both in the United Kingdom and in Europe, that must remain a priority," he said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Andrew Callus)