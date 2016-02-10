BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Natixis says
* Confirms dividend policy, its ability to deliver recurring payout ratio of at least 50 pct
* Natixis says the part of its portfolio most sensitive to drop in oil and gas prices represents 1 percent of exposure at default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.