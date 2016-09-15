PARIS, Sept 15 Below is the text of a UK
government statement announcing a new deal with French utility
EDF for the construction and operation of the Hinkley Point C
nuclear project in southwest England. Pricing details are at the
bottom of the statement:
Following a comprehensive review of the Hinkley Point C
project, and a revised agreement with EDF, the Government has
decided to proceed with the first new nuclear power station for
a generation. However, ministers will impose a new legal
framework for future foreign investment in Britain's critical
infrastructure, which will include nuclear energy and apply
after Hinkley.
The agreement in principle with EDF means that:
The Government will be able to prevent the sale of EDF's
controlling stake prior to the completion of construction,
without the prior notification and agreement of ministers. This
agreement will be confirmed in an exchange of letters between
the Government and EDF. Existing legal powers, and the new legal
framework, will mean that the Government is able to intervene in
the sale of EDF's stake once Hinkley is operational.
The new legal framework for future foreign investment in British
critical infrastructure will mean that:
After Hinkley, the British Government will take a special share
in all future nuclear new build projects. This will ensure that
significant stakes cannot be sold without the Government's
knowledge or consent.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation will be directed to require
notice from developers or operators of nuclear sites of any
change of ownership or part-ownership. This will allow the
Government to advise or direct the ONR to take action to protect
national security as a result of a change in ownership.
There will be reforms to the Government's approach to the
ownership and control of critical infrastructure to ensure that
the full implications of foreign ownership are scrutinised for
the purposes of national security. This will include a review of
the public interest regime in the Enterprise Act 2002 and the
introduction of a cross-cutting national security requirement
for continuing Government approval of the ownership and control
of critical infrastructure.
These changes will bring Britain's policy framework for the
ownership and control of critical infrastructure into line with
other major economies. This will allow the UK Government to
introduce a consistent approach to considering the national
security implications of all significant investments in critical
infrastructure, including nuclear energy, in the future. The
changes mean that, while the UK will remain one of the most open
economies in the world, the public can be confident that foreign
direct investment works in the country's best interests.
Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and
Industrial Strategy, said:
Having thoroughly reviewed the proposal for Hinkley Point C, we
will introduce a series of measures to enhance security and will
ensure Hinkley cannot change hands without the Government's
agreement. Consequently, we have decided to proceed with the
first new nuclear power station for a generation.
Britain needs to upgrade its supplies of energy, and we have
always been clear that nuclear is an important part of ensuring
our future low-carbon energy security.
The collaboration between France and the United Kingdom
underlines the continued strength of the bilateral relationship
and the ongoing industrial and energy co-operation.
The Government is committed to ensuring the country has a secure
low carbon energy supply. Hinkley Point C will be a critical
part of that, and will inaugurate a new era of UK nuclear power
- building on Britain's strong nuclear legacy. Currently, the UK
has eight power stations which generate around 20% of power in
the UK. Almost all of these existing power stations are due to
close by 2030. This underlines why the Government needs to take
decisions now on how we will ensure we have sufficient and
diverse supply fit for future generations.
Hinkley Point C will provide seven per cent of Britain's
electricity needs for sixty years. UK-based businesses will
benefit from more than 60% of the £18 billion value of the
project, and 26,000 jobs and apprenticeships will be created.
Notes to Editors
The Secretary of State is minded to direct the Low Carbon
Contracts Company to offer a Contract for Difference to EDF. The
Contract for Difference would provide a set price of £92.50 per
megawatt hour of electricity provided by Hinkley Point C for 35
years once it begins generating. The difference between the
strike price and the wholesale price is paid for through
consumer bills, in the same way as other clean technologies such
as offshore wind.
Statement ends.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus)