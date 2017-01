July 29 (Reuters) -

* Edf says was not warned that uk government planned a review of hinkley point contract

* Edf says no comment on possible renegotiation of hinkley point contract with uk government

* Edf says there is no signed contract yet for hinkley point, uk government told us yesterday it cannot yet sign, needs further study

* Edf says sale of rte does not require law change