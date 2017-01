July 28 Total's

* Total's CFO Patrick de La Chevardière says the sales process of its German surface finishing and metal plating company Atotech is ongoing and it was currently selecting a shortlist of bidders

* Total's CFO says the company hopes to conclude the sale agreement at start of the fourth quarter.

* Total has asked for preliminary bids for the unit, which is expected to fetch more than 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion). Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)