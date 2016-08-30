Aug 30 Areva Says
* France's Areva it has says formally initiated process for
transferring nuclear fuel cycle activities to NewCo
* Areva says convening extraordinary general meeting on Nov.
3 to approve draft partial transfer agreement
* Areva says convening meetings of bondholders on Sept. 19
to approve proposed partial transfer of assets from Areva to
NewCo
* Areva says confirm projected capital increase for an
overall amount of 5 billion euros ($5.57 billion) divided into 2
billion euros in Areva and 3 billion euros in NewCo
* Areva says capital increase of 3 billion euros at NewCo
level, for subscription by the French state and by third party
investors.
* Say discussions with third party investors have progressed
in recent weeks and several expressions of interest have been
made.
* Update of NewCo mid-term financial outlook to take account
of front end market conditions
* Areva says NewCo profitability level target for 2020 now
between 22 percent and 25 percent for Ebitda / Revenue margin
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
