Aug 30 Areva Says

* France's Areva it has says formally initiated process for transferring nuclear fuel cycle activities to NewCo

* Areva says convening extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 3 to approve draft partial transfer agreement

* Areva says convening meetings of bondholders on Sept. 19 to approve proposed partial transfer of assets from Areva to NewCo

* Areva says confirm projected capital increase for an overall amount of 5 billion euros ($5.57 billion) divided into 2 billion euros in Areva and 3 billion euros in NewCo

* Areva says capital increase of 3 billion euros at NewCo level, for subscription by the French state and by third party investors.

* Say discussions with third party investors have progressed in recent weeks and several expressions of interest have been made.

* Update of NewCo mid-term financial outlook to take account of front end market conditions

* Areva says NewCo profitability level target for 2020 now between 22 percent and 25 percent for Ebitda / Revenue margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)