Sept 22 Total's CEO told investors in London on
Thursday that most of the $4 billion in cost savings targetted
by 2018 will come from its upstream segment.
* Total said it is creating new economies of scale across
group, already secured $100 million in information technology
savings
* Total said long term outlook for gas and LNG remains
favorable and sees robust opportunity for gas and LNG projects
after 2020.
* Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne told investors that there was
still some room for sanctioning projects despite the low oil
price environment.
* Pouyanne said the company will not go above its capex
target of $15 to $17 billion between 2017 and 2020 even if oil
prices rebound.
