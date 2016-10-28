UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects name of Chief Operating Officer)
Oct 28 BNP Paribas' Chief Operating Officer Philippe Bordenave made the following comments during a call with analysts on Friday:
* BNP Paribas says may adjust dividend policy and raise payout ratio for the new strategic plan, it will depend on regulation.
* Says it won't be an issue if complete disposal of first Hawaiian bank goes beyond 2017.
* Says can adjust to any scenarios of Brexit without having to make dramatic moves.
* Says new strategic plan for 2017-2020 to have a new chapter of cost savings.
* Says - "we are clearly conscious we have to work on a cost side."
* Says works at increasing fees in domestic retail markets, can expect improvement as soon as equity markets improve Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
