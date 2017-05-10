BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
(Adds RIC)
May 10 Axa:
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
* AXA CEO says does not plan to buy out AB minority shareholders
* AXA says has not yet decided what it would do when it floats a minority stake in U.S. operations - CEO
* AXA CEO says had a positive, supportive response from Department of Financial Services of New York regarding planned IPO
* AXA CEO says positive sales momentum in the U.S., regulatory opportunities make it the right time to prepare IPO of us unit Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Avexis Inc says intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, up to $200 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc.