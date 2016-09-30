UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Renault :
* Renault says signs deal to create new joint venture in Iran.
* Renault says it will be majority shareholder in jv with Iran's IDRO investment fund.
* Renault says will produce Symbol and Duster models in Iran from 2018 (Reporting by Richard Lough)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources