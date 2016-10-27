Oct 27 STMicroelectronics NV

* Franco-Italian chipmaker is on track to deliver $100 million in annual cost savings from set-top box restructuring in 2016, CEO Carlo Bozotti said in analyst conference call

* STMicro sees Q4 operational expenditures to be in the high end of $500-550 million range, CFO Carlo Ferro said

* Mergers and acquisitions are not a priority for the moment, focus is on R&D, CEO said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)