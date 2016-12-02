Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 Mersen SA
* Mersen says expects revenue growth of its transportation segment to rise by 5 percent per year on average between now and 2020, taking it to 160 million euros ($171 million)
* Mersen says this target could 'largely be exceeded' and reach 220 million euros if economic conditions are faourable
* The transportation market represented 125 million euros for Mersen in 2015, or about 16 percent of its total group sales. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)