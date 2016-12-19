Dec 19 American Tower Corp
* Antin Infrastructure Partners entered into a definitive
agreement with American Tower Corporation (ATC) and Dutch
pension fund manager PGGM on Dec. 16 for the sale of 100 percent
of FPS Towers, the infrastructure investment firm said in a
statement.
* The transaction is expected to close during the first
quarter of 2017, pending the the consultation of FPS Towers'
employees representative body and regulatory approval, according
to the statement.
* The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
* ATC and PGGM expect to fund the equity portion of the
transaction proportionally to their interests in the joint
venture, ATC said in a separate statement
* ATC said it expected to fund the debt portion
* HSBC is acting as financial advisor to ATC Europe, ATC
said.
* FPS Towers owns and operates 2,400 wireless tower sites
across France
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)