Feb 9 Publicis Groupe SA

* Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent by 2020, CEO Maurice Levy said in an analyst conference call on Thursday.

* Publicis' Sapient to generate underlying sales growth in the range of 6 to 7 percent in 2017 and 2018-CEO

* Publicis says underlying sales to drop in Q1 and Q2, with Q2 underlying sales gaining momentum-CEO

* Publicis sees 2017 restructuring costs to be in the range of 90 to 100 million euros-CFO

* Publicis sees some limited acquisitions in 2017, says does not plan any big acquisition-CEO

* Publicis does not plan any major asset disposal in 2017-CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)