Feb 14 Kaufman & Broad

* Private Equity fund PAI Partners announces the disposal of of 17.74 percent stake in real estate company kaufman & broad to institutional investors.

* PAI Partners will retain about 17.70 percent of Kaufman & Broad.

* BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)