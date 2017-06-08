(corrects Groupe Bertrand's spelling in headline)

June 8 Groupe Flo SA

* French commercial caterer Groupe Flo says shareholders will meet on Friday to approve a 72.5 mln-euro capital increase at a price of 0.10 per share, under the terms agreed upon with Groupe Bertrand

* Under the plan announced on April 26, Groupe Bertrand, owner of Burger King in France, is set to take control of Groupe Flo. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris newsroom)