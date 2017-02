ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece's finance minister has concluded a conference call with inspectors from the country's international lenders on Tuesday and his office will issue a statement later, the Finance Ministry said.

Evangelos Venizelos held the call -- the second in two days -- with representatives from the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and the European Central Bank to discuss austerity measures that Athens has promised in the hope of receiving an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) aid payment that it needs next month to avoid running out of cash. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Michael Winfrey)