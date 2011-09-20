ATHENS, Sept 20 The mission of top inspectors
from Greece's international lenders will return to Athens early
next week to resume its review of the country's progress in a
110 billion euro ($150 billion) bailout programme, a source
close to the team said on Tuesday.
The representatives from the European Union, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank had earlier held a
conference call with Greece's finance minister on steps Greece
must take to receive an 8 billion euro aid tranche it needs to
avoid running out of cash next month.
The source close to the so-called troika said good progress
was made during the call and technical discussions would
continue in Athens in the coming days.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
