ATHENS, Sept 20 The mission of top inspectors from Greece's international lenders will return to Athens early next week to resume its review of the country's progress in a 110 billion euro ($150 billion) bailout programme, a source close to the team said on Tuesday.

The representatives from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank had earlier held a conference call with Greece's finance minister on steps Greece must take to receive an 8 billion euro aid tranche it needs to avoid running out of cash next month.

The source close to the so-called troika said good progress was made during the call and technical discussions would continue in Athens in the coming days. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Michael Winfrey)