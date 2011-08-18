UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BRATISLAVA Aug 18 Slovakia has always asked for collateral on any loans that may be given to Greece as part of a second bailout package, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
Miklos told reporters there must be equal conditions for all creditors.
"I consider it unacceptable for any country not to have collateral when other countries have it," Miklos said.
Earlier this week, Finland reached a deal with Greece to get collateral, its key condition for helping the debt-ridden country. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement