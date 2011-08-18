BRATISLAVA Aug 18 Slovakia has always asked for collateral on any loans that may be given to Greece as part of a second bailout package, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

Miklos told reporters there must be equal conditions for all creditors.

"I consider it unacceptable for any country not to have collateral when other countries have it," Miklos said.

Earlier this week, Finland reached a deal with Greece to get collateral, its key condition for helping the debt-ridden country. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)