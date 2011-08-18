PRAGUE Aug 18 Three Czech ministries have reached an informal agreement to seek free allocation of a part of carbon dioxide emissions permits to electricity makers in 2013-2020, a government source said on Thursday.

The environment, industry and finance ministries have been working on an agreement and the plan described by the source would overrule an earlier idea to auction all permits, using a derogation from EU rules for the period.

"This idea has been dropped. The ministries have agreed informally that we will ask for derogation," the source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

The government is not planning to tax the permits, unlike permits given out for free this year and next, the source said.

A second source said that if the plan goes through, Czech electricity makers would get some 108 million permits over the period, falling from 27 million in 2013 to zero in 2020.

(Reporting by Roman Gazdik)