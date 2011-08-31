PRAGUE Aug 31 The Czech Republic does not agree with the idea of introducing a tax on financial transactions, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.

An intention to introduce a Europe-wide transaction tax has been agreed by Germany and France, looking to shore up their budgets in the face of euro zone's debt crisis.

Necas told a news conference that such a tax would hurt clients via higher banking fees. The Czech Republic is an EU member but has not adopted the euro currency.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Jan Lopatka)