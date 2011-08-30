UPDATE 7-Oil prices edge up on short covering, gasoline jumps
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Adds comment, updates prices)
PRAGUE Aug 30 New World Resources NWRRsp.PR: * S&P affirms coal miner NWR NWRRsp.PR at 'BB-', stable outlook
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Energy shares, miners weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Several advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.