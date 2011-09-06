BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Both ongoing and future fiscal programmes for indebted euro zone member Greece must carry strong conditionality and Athens must meet pledges to improve its fiscal position, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Tuesday.

He reiterated Slovakia, like Finland, wanted to collaterilise loans Greece would get under a second bailout package agreed by the euro zone.

"Slovakia has expressed on several occasions a strong interest in collateralization of potential participation in such programme as well as a solid commitment of the receiving party to undertake all the necessary steps towards sounder public finance and reform the economy," Miklos said in a statement.

"Any signals to the contrary are cause for concern."

Earlier on Tuesday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that Greece will not be able to receive another tranche of international aid if the "troika" report is not positive.