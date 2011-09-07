BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 The Slovak government approved on Wednesday a plan to strengthen the euro zone's joint bailout fund, but it will face an uphill battle in parliament whose consent is required to conclude the ratification process.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to allow the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to give precautionary loans to countries under attack in financial markets and, in some cases, to buy sovereign bonds.

The finance ministry urged lawmakers on Monday not to wait until December to vote on the EFSF, as suggested by the head of a junior government party, to avoid prolonging of uncertainty over when the rescue fund's new powers could take effect. (Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka)