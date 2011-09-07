BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 The Slovak government
approved on Wednesday a plan to strengthen the euro zone's joint
bailout fund, but it will face an uphill battle in parliament
whose consent is required to conclude the ratification process.
Euro zone leaders agreed in July to allow the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to give precautionary loans
to countries under attack in financial markets and, in some
cases, to buy sovereign bonds.
The finance ministry urged lawmakers on Monday not to wait
until December to vote on the EFSF, as suggested by the head of
a junior government party, to avoid prolonging of uncertainty
over when the rescue fund's new powers could take effect.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka)