BRATISLAVA Oct 10 The four parties of Slovakia's ruling coalition ended talks on trying to solve a dispute over expanding the euro zone's EFSF safety net without a deal on Monday but will continue discussions at 0700 GMT on Tuesday, the prime minister said.

Government sources said Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had threatened to resign earlier in the day if a deal was not reached over ratifying an expansion the European Financial Stability Facility agreed by euro zone leaders in July. The junior ruling SaS party has vowed to block the measure.

Radicova allowed no questions in the briefing following the end of talks on Monday, but said: "Now it is about a responsible decision on how I will propose to coalition partners to proceed. I will make a responsible decision by morning." (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Michael Winfrey)