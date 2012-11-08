PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech bank Komercni Banka is able to have a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70 percent of net profit this year, Chief Financial Officer Libor Lofer said on Thursday.

The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale , paid 64 percent of 2011 profit and 77 percent the year before. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Hovet)