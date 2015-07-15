UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Kia Motors Corp
* Targets production of 320,000-330,000 cars this year, similar to 323,000 in 2014
* Plans to invest EUR 140 mln in 2015
* First-half production 169,000 units
* Kia is one of Slovakia's main manufacturing companies Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.